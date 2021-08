NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – At least 8 people were confirmed dead Thursday after a crane collapsed at a construction site in Nairobi’s Hurlingham area.

Police said among the dead were six Kenyans and two Chinese.

“We have lost 8 people,” said Andrew Mbogo, Kilimani police chief, “they include two Chinese and six Kenyans.”

The building under construction is a hostel near Daystar University.

Developing story….