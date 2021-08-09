Connect with us

Graphic highlighting twenty countries with the largest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past week.

Corona Virus

745 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kenya with 12pc positivity rate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9- The Ministry of Health has reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths with 3 having been registered in the last 24 hours.

In it’s daily COVID-19 brief, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 27 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in April, May June, July and August.

This pushed fatalities in the country to 4,179.

Kagwe said 1,822 other patients were admitted to various health facilities countrywide including 135 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

745 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 6,209, raising the total caseload to 212,573.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 12 percent.

161 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease raising recoveries to 197,468. Over 1.8 people has been vaccinated against the virus by August 9, 2021.

On Friday, Kenya received some 182,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Greek government in what raised the number of vaccines received in the country so far to 2,323,100.

Kagwe says the government expects more vaccine doses to boost the ongoing vaccination campaign targeting 10 million people by December 2021.

