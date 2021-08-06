6 people killed after matatu collides with a lorry in Nakuru

NAKURU, Kenya Aug 26 – Six people died on Wednesday night when a passenger vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Nakuru town.
The accident that involved a North Rift shuttle and a lorry occurred near Shinners Boys School in Mbaruk area on the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway, police said.
Nakuru County Police chief, Beatrice Kiraguri said the accident occurred shortly before 7pm when a lorry driver lost control of his vehicle and collided head-on with the passenger vehicle that operates the Nairobi-Eldoret route.
Among the dead was the driver of the passenger vehicle.
“The lorry had swerved from its lane and that is when the accident occurred,” Kiraguri said.
Three other people sustained injuries during the accident and were rushed to hospital.