467 new COVID-19 cases in Kenya as positivity declines to 9pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – Kenya recorded 467 COVID-19 cases Sunday reflecting a positivity rate of 9 percent, a significant decline after one week of 15 percent on average.

The country recorded 203, 680 COVID-19 cases by August 1 since March, 2020 when the first case was reported.The government has since committed to strictly enforce the COVID-19 protocols with a view of minimizing the spread of the virus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were identified from 5,217 samples which were tested on Saturday.

The ministry reported 15 late deaths that were reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of May and July 2021.

Close to 1.7 million Kenyans have been vaccinated against the virus this as the government continues to intensify the inoculation exercise with a view of achieving herd immunity in the country.

Kenya’s vaccination campaign against COVID-19 got a major boost Saturday after receiving 410, 000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom.

The consignment was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi alongside British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Josephine Gauld among other top government officials.

The donation is part of 817,000 doses that President Uhuru Kenyatta secured during his three-day visit to London this week.

Gauld; “The consignment is the first batch of the 817,000 doses for Kenya with a further donation of 407,000 doses from the UK expected in the country via the COVAX facility.”

The remaining half of the doses which were donated through the COVAX facility were expected to arrive in the country in the coming days ahead.

Kenya just like many African countries have only vaccinated less than 1.5 per cent of its population.

Kenya is also expecting to receive 1,760,000 doses of Pfizer from the US government.

A further 235,000 doses of AstraZeneca are expected in the country from Greece with an extra 55,000 doses of AstraZeneca set to arrive in the country from Lativia as part of bilateral donations.

The Covax facility has also allocated Kenya 407,040 doses of AstraZeneca and 271,440 doses of Pfizer. This besides the 13 million doses of Johnson and Johnson, procured by the government through the AVAT-AU mechanism, whose delivery will start in August.