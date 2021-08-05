Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The MPs who convened on Thursday at DP Ruto’s official residence in Karen for a Parliamentary Group meeting committed to the remodeling the economy through the bottom-up model, a blueprint championed by Ruto/DPPS

Headlines

135 Ruto-allied MPs declare UDA new home, say Jubilee Party has collapsed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Over 135 Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto have declared the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) their new home saying the governing Jubilee Party has collapsed.

The MPs who convened on Thursday at DP Ruto’s official residence in Karen for a Parliamentary Group meeting committed to the remodeling the economy through the bottom-up model, a blueprint championed by Ruto.

The PG, mostly comprised of members elected on a Jubilee Party ticket, accused ‘outsider’ of hijacking the ruling party post-2018.

Nominated  MP Cecily Mbarire, while reading a joint statement,  blamed the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition of hijacking the government’s agenda resulting in a mismanaged economy that had led to rising public debt.

“For the past four years, we have consistently and repeatedly raised concerns and objections to Jubilee’s abandoning of its agenda and solemn commitments upon which it was re-elected in 2017. Regrettably, the NASA coalition, its principals and their Jubilee collaborators took the government hostage, hijacked its agenda,” UDA said.

The Raila Odinga-led group, according to UDA, influenced the government to “criminalize (hustler) enterprises in places like Nyamakima, Gikomba, Kamukunji, Kirinyaga road, River road amongst others.”

Mbarire said the government had also “presided over the brutal/inhuman evictions/demolitions of the vulnerable and destruction of private property in places likeKariobangi, Ruai, amongst others.”

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said the UDA members will address the emerging challenges through a bottom-up economic and governance model which will enable over 15 million Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid to be active and meaningful participants in the economy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the DP Ruto-led model will bank on a public-private labor-intensive investment framework to create jobs and also implement a manufacturing and industrial program that prioritizes cottage industries.

The economic model will also entail financing instruments and mechanisms to spur, promote and empower enterprises such as vegetable vendors, hawkers, bodabodas, artisans, artists among others, and facilitation and enhancement of productivity of farmers, pastoralists, fisherfolk and other actors within the agricultural value chain.

DP, who also spoke during the PG said the UDA-allied MPs could not be bullied into leaving the Jubilee Party affirming that the country is democratic and that the legislators will leave at will.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Biden to set target of half of US car sales to be zero-emission by 2030

Washington (AFP), Aug 5 – President Joe Biden will on Thursday unveil a target backed by the Detroit automakers for half of all cars...

7 mins ago

Africa

Tanzania arrests opposition protesters as court hearing postponed

Dar es Salaam (AFP), Aug 5 – Tanzanian riot police detained a number of protesting supporters of arrested opposition leader Freedom Mbowe on Thursday,...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

China’s Sinopharm vaccine approved for children aged over 3 in UAE

DUBAI, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved the use of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine...

4 hours ago

World

Greece battles to control fire close to ancient Olympic site

Athens (AFP), Aug 5 – Greek firefighters battled Thursday to bring under control two major fires raging near Olympia and on the island of...

8 hours ago

Corona Virus

IG orders Internal Affairs Unit to probe disappearance of 2 students in Embu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – National Police Service Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has directed the Internal Affairs Unit to probe the death of 2...

9 hours ago

Kenya

NO! DP Ruto doesn’t require clearance from Public Service boss to travel, his office says

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 5 – The office of Deputy President William Ruto has denied reports that he requires to seek clearance from the Head...

11 hours ago

Headlines

I’m not your punching bag, Kibicho tells Ruto after airport drama

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 5 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has denied claims that calls were made from the ministry to immigration officials at...

11 hours ago

World

Taliban warn of more targeted attacks as Afghan forces defend besieged cities

Kabul (AFP), Aug 4 – The Taliban warned Wednesday of more attacks targeting Afghan government leaders, a day after the defence minister escaped an...

17 hours ago