Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The consignment COVID-19 vaccines donated by the UK government was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi alongside British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Josephine Gauld and other top government officials.

Kenya

1,205 new COVID-19 cases recorded as positivity rate hits 14.8pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Kenya recorded 1,205 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday raising the country’s caseload to 211,028.

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 14.8 percent as the Ministry of Health intensified efforts to get more Kenyans vaccinated with the view of achieving herd immunity by December 2021.

As of August 7, 2021, close to 1.7 million Kenyans had been vaccinated against the virus.

“Of these, total first doses are 1,097,830 while second doses are 695,690. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 63.4 percent with the majority being males at 55 percent while females are at 45 percent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.6 percent,” Kagwe said.

29 patients succumbed to the virus all of them being late deaths which were reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May, June, July and August.

“Now the vaccines are available. We have been in a season of dry weather; the rains are coming and we are going to have adequate vaccines. It is now your decision to save your life and be responsible in this fight because the more people we vaccinate the safe the world is going to be,” COVID Vaccine Deployment Taskforce Chairman Dr Willis Akhwale said on Friday.

On Friday, Kenya received some 182,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Greek government.

The latest consignment, which was a donation from the Greek government, raises the number of vaccines received in the country to 2,323,100.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kagwe has indicated that more vaccine doses will be arriving in the country to boost the ongoing vaccination campaign targeting 10 million people by December 2021.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Ruto airport saga: Turkish questioned over criminal activities

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The National Police Service confirmed Saturday that Turkish businessman Harun Aydin who was in Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted...

4 mins ago

Headlines

Turkish in Ruto’s aborted Uganda trip detained in Nairobi by security officials

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Turkish businessman Harun Aydin who was in Deputy President William Ruto’s aborted trip to Uganda was detained by security...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Where to get a COVID-19 jab in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has listed 41 health facilities across the city that are offering COVID-19 vaccine services....

5 hours ago

Headlines

Section of Uhuru Highway from Kenyatta Avenue Roundabout to University Way closed from Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug, 7-  The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) has announced the closure of a section of Uhuru Highway from Kenyatta Avenue roundabout...

5 hours ago

Kenya

New Form One students given an extra week to report in school

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7- Form One students who are yet to report to their respective schools have an extra week to do so following...

7 hours ago

World

G7 fingers Iran in deadly tanker attack; US releases ‘evidence’

Washington (AFP), Aug 7 – G7 foreign ministers said Friday that Iran was behind the deadly July 29-30 attack on a tanker, while the...

8 hours ago

World

Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

London (AFP), Aug 7 – Britain has warned all UK nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately due to the “worsening security situation”...

8 hours ago

Headlines

Jepchirchir Delivers Kenya’s Third Gold In Tokyo With Marathon Victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Peres Jepchirchir delivered Kenya’s third Gold Medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday as she led world...

9 hours ago