1,205 new COVID-19 cases recorded as positivity rate hits 14.8pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – Kenya recorded 1,205 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday raising the country’s caseload to 211,028.

The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 14.8 percent as the Ministry of Health intensified efforts to get more Kenyans vaccinated with the view of achieving herd immunity by December 2021.

As of August 7, 2021, close to 1.7 million Kenyans had been vaccinated against the virus.

“Of these, total first doses are 1,097,830 while second doses are 695,690. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 63.4 percent with the majority being males at 55 percent while females are at 45 percent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.6 percent,” Kagwe said.

29 patients succumbed to the virus all of them being late deaths which were reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May, June, July and August.

“Now the vaccines are available. We have been in a season of dry weather; the rains are coming and we are going to have adequate vaccines. It is now your decision to save your life and be responsible in this fight because the more people we vaccinate the safe the world is going to be,” COVID Vaccine Deployment Taskforce Chairman Dr Willis Akhwale said on Friday.

On Friday, Kenya received some 182,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Greek government.

The latest consignment, which was a donation from the Greek government, raises the number of vaccines received in the country to 2,323,100.

Kagwe has indicated that more vaccine doses will be arriving in the country to boost the ongoing vaccination campaign targeting 10 million people by December 2021.