10 Hodi Hodi Chang’aa victims buried in emotional ceremony

NAKURU, Kenya Aug 18 – Seven victims of the Hodi Hodi poisonous Chang’aa were buried at their respective homes in Kabatini, in Bahati Sub-County Wednesday, in an emotional ceremonies attended by family, friends and loved ones.

The other three were ferried to different parts of Njoro Sub-County for interment.

They died on August 10 after consuming the poisonous liquor said to have been pure ethanol. 30 others were treated in hospital and discharged but two turned blind.

Speaking during a prayer service for the seven at Kabatini Trading Centre, leaders who included Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui vowed to fight the illicit brew business which is rampant in the region.

“The region is losing its youth to the brews, they are no longer productive either in employment or at the family level,” the Governor said.

His sentiments were echoed by leaders present among them Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, area MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, Nakuru Woman Rep, Liza Chelule and Moses Kuria, Gatundu South.