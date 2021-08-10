Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Caskets of six of the 10 victims of the Hodi Hodi poisonous Chang'aa were buried in Nakuru on August 18, 2021 a week after their death.

County News

10 Hodi Hodi Chang’aa victims buried in emotional ceremony

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Aug 18 – Seven victims of the Hodi Hodi poisonous Chang’aa were buried at their respective homes in Kabatini, in Bahati Sub-County Wednesday, in an emotional ceremonies attended by family, friends and loved ones.

The other three were ferried to different parts of Njoro Sub-County for interment.

They died on August 10 after consuming the poisonous liquor said to have been pure ethanol. 30 others were treated in hospital and discharged but two turned blind.

Speaking during a prayer service for the seven at Kabatini Trading Centre, leaders who included Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui vowed to fight the illicit brew business which is rampant in the region.

“The region is losing its youth to the brews, they are no longer productive either in employment or at the family level,” the Governor said.

His sentiments were echoed by leaders present among them Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, area MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, Nakuru Woman Rep, Liza Chelule and Moses Kuria, Gatundu South.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Political parties must include women in coalition-making ahead of elections, they’re not spectators

Liz Mbula There are legitimate fears that women risk losing their voice in Kenya’s political affairs if the ongoing formation of alliances and coalitions...

25 mins ago

Corona Virus

Annual Devolution Conference suspended over rise in COVID-19 infections

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – The 7th Annual Devolution Conference that was set for August 23 to 26th has been suspended indefinitely following a...

3 hours ago

World

Former Afghan president in UAE, as Taliban pledge different rule

Kabul (AFP), Aug 18 – Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani who fled the country as it toppled to the Taliban was on Wednesday seeking...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya extends night curfew to tame spread of COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – Kenya announced Wednesday the night curfew that starts at 10pm to 4am will remain in force for a further...

3 hours ago

BBI

Jubilee Party’s young turks out to take over the party from the old guard

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – Young turks in the ruling Jubilee party are tired with the old guard. The youthful leaders under the umbrella...

5 hours ago

BBI

Raila says won’t appeal BBI ruling, focussed on 2022

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 18 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga says he will accept any ruling of the Appeals Court on...

8 hours ago

business

Kakuzi keen on efficiency enhancement, value addition and product diversification to fuel growth

NAIROBI, Kenya aug 18 – Listed local agri-business firm Kakuzi Plc has announced a marginal drop in its half-year pretax profit attributed to slower...

9 hours ago

Kenya

Why OKA leaders are reluctant to support Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to meet leaders from the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) after their retreat in Naivasha...

9 hours ago