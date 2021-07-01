Connect with us

Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Focus on China

Xi says CPC’s founding spirit a source of strength

Published

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday said the great founding spirit of the CPC is the Party’s source of strength.

He said the founding spirit, developed by the pioneers of Communism in China, consists of the following principles: upholding truth and ideals, staying true to the original aspiration and founding mission, fighting bravely without fear of sacrifice, and remaining loyal to the Party and faithful to the people.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC

