Xi says Chinese people will never allow foreign bullying, oppressing, or subjugating

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) –Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, announced on Thursday that China has realized the first centenary goal — building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

“This means that we have brought about a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China, and we are now marching in confident strides toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects,” Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said at a ceremony marking the CPC centenary.

“Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people,” said Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

“We have never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will,” Xi said.

China has always worked to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and preserve international order, Xi said, calling for continuous efforts to promote the building of a human community with a shared future.