Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Highlights of Xi Jinping’s remarks at CPC centenary ceremony

Published

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Thursday addressed a ceremony celebrating the CPC centenary at Tian’anmen Square in Beijing.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

— We are now marching in confident strides toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects.

— All the struggle, sacrifice, and creation through which the Party has united and led the Chinese people over the past hundred years has been tied together by one ultimate theme — bringing about the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

— The Chinese nation has achieved the tremendous transformation from standing up and growing prosperous to becoming strong, and China’s national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability.

— The people are the true heroes, for it is they who create history.

— China’s success hinges on the Party.

— Any attempt to divide the Party from the Chinese people or to set the people against the Party is bound to fail. The more than 95 million Party members and the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people will never allow such a scenario to come to pass.

— At the fundamental level, the capability of our Party and the strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics are attributable to the fact that Marxism works.

— We are eager to learn what lessons we can from the achievements of other cultures, and welcome helpful suggestions and constructive criticism. We will not, however, accept sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us.

— A strong country must have a strong military, as only then can it guarantee the security of the nation.

— The Chinese nation does not carry aggressive or hegemonic traits in its genes.

— We have never bullied, oppressed, or subjugated the people of any other country, and we never will.

— We will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress, or subjugate us. Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.

— Today, we are closer, more confident, and more capable than ever before of making the goal of national rejuvenation a reality. But we must be prepared to work harder than ever to get there.

— The patriotic united front is an important means for the Party to unite all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation, both at home and abroad, behind the goal of national rejuvenation.

— A hallmark that distinguishes the Communist Party of China from other political parties is its courage in undertaking self-reform.

— No one should underestimate the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

— Today, the image China presents to the world is one of a thriving nation that is advancing with unstoppable momentum toward rejuvenation.

