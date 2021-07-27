Connect with us

The Kalonzo Musyoka led Party becomes the second entity to exit the opposition alliance after the Amani National Congress did so on Friday/Dennis Kavisu

Wiper resolves to quit NASA becoming the second party after ANC

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 27 – Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) Party National Executive Committee on Monday ratified the decision to withdraw from the troubled National Super Alliance (NASA).

The Kalonzo Musyoka led Party becomes the second entity to exit the opposition alliance after the Amani National Congress did so on Friday.

“We have had a very useful consultation as WDM culminating in our decision to exit NASA and welcome a new formidable coalition which will be spearheaded by the OKA. This party is determined that we are not going to beat around the bush, we are not going to second guess, we are going straight to form the next government,” Kalonzo told a media briefing held at the party headquarters.

NASA was formed in the run-up to the 2017 General Election after ODM, ANC, Wiper Party, FORD-Kenya and Chama Cha Mashiani agreed to present Raila Odinga as their preferred presidential candidate to face President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee Party.

Musyoka revealed that his party would now be concentrating its efforts on the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) but insisted that Wiper will retain a co-operation agreement with the ruling Jubilee Party.

“It will not be surprising that One Kenya Alliance, going forward, will be working with Jubilee. We welcome our friends in ODM. We are not killing NASA and ODM at the same time,” said the Wiper Party Leader.

Wiper, Amani National Congress and Ford-Kenya announced their intention to exit the Raila Odinga-led alliance during a meeting on Tuesday, July 20 in a move set to herald NASA’s death.

FORD-Kenya’s departure from the alliance is however uncertain due o internal party leadership wrangles.

KANU led by Gideon Moi will also be required to terminate its pre-election agreement with Jubilee Party in order to join OKA.

