Will COVID super spreaders comply

NAIROBI, Kenya July 30 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai says no form of public gathering will be allowed anywhere in the country amid the worrying trend of a spike in the number of COVID-19 infections.

Consequently, Mutyambai has ordered his Commanders to enforce the directive, including a ban on political gatheirngs.

“My simple job is to enforce this directive. We are not going to have discussions on this matter. Those meetings have already been prohibited and ours is to ensure that no such gatherings which endanger the lives of other citizens,” he said.

He instructed the officers of the National Police Service to step up and ensure that the COVID-19 measures are adhered to.

While the ban on political gatherings has been one of the most violated COVID-19 protocols, Mutyambai warned that going forward its disobedience will be met with the full force of the law.

“When you do not cooperate, we will use all measures to ensure that you are going to cooperate. All the protocols have been stipulated and we will strictly enforce them,” he said.

The political class has been cited as the weakest link in the efforts to fight the virus with the recent spike in the number of infections attributed to their countrywide rallies.

The ban has been in place for several months but is often violated by top leaders who hold political rallies and roadside meetings in total disregard of the COVID-19 containment measures.

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Wednesday hit an all-time 18 percent after months of below 1 percent.

On Friday, Kenya’s positivity rate stood at 13 percent on the day Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced the government’s resolve to strictly enforce measures set out solo from last year.

It includes an extension until further notice, for the night curfew that starts at 10pm until 4am, closure of bars by 7pm among others.

Kenya has so far recorded 201, 954 cases, 3, 926 deaths and 150, 195 recoveries.