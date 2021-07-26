Connect with us

The agency said the 25 knots (12.5m/s) winds may blow off roofs, uproot trees, and cause structural damage/COURTESY

County News

Weather agency predicts winds capable of uprooting trees over Kenya’s eastern half

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued high alert on Monday as it projected strong southerly winds over the eastern half of the country.

The agency said the 25 knots (12.5m/s) winds may blow off roofs, uproot trees, and cause structural damage.

The meteorological department asked those on the eastern section of the country to be cautions and monitor  local media for timely updates regarding the situation.

The weather agency also projected cool cloudy conditions in the morning breaking into sunny intervals in the counties of Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta and Kajiado.

In the counties of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River, sunny intervals were expected to prevail the whole day on Tuesday.

Kenya Meteorological Department Direcor Stella Aura had in a July 24 to 25 forecast projected south-easterly winds of 20 knots in the coastal area, saying south-eastern lowlands and north-eastern wave heights would rise to 2.4m over the Indian Ocean waters.

The winds and waves were expected to weaken to 20 knots and 2.4 metres on Monday, July 26.

