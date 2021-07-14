Connect with us

Construction of the JKIA-Westlands Expressway/KeNHA

Water shortage in parts of Nairobi from Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya July 14 – The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced water supply interruptions in some parts of Nairobi due to the ongoing construction of the Mombasa road Express Way.

According to the Company’s Managing Director Nahashon Muguna, the interruption will begin on Thursday 6.00am to Friday 6.00am.

“This will facilitate interconnection of the relocated new and old water pipelines on Uhuru Highway between Haile Selassie Avenue and Bunyala road junctions with Uhuru highway to enable the release of the road corridor to the Expressway road contractor,” he said in a notice published in the local dailies on Wednesday.

Areas to be affected include – the whole of city centre, areas along Mombasa road, South B and South C areas and the neighborhoods.

Others are: University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, EPZ Athi River, the whole of industrial area and areas along Jogoo road, City Stadium, Maringo, Bahati, Buruburu and the surrounding estates.

During the interruption period, Muguna appealed to the city residents to be understanding and assured that the issue will be promptly restored.

“We appeal to our customers for indulgence and also urge them to use available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply. Any inconvenience is highly regretted,” he said.

