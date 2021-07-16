Connect with us

Capital News
20-year-old Masten Milimo Wanjala who confessed to police to have killed at least 10 children in Nairobi. /Photo-DCI.

Kenya

UNICEF urges Kenya govt to employ additional measures to protect children after man confessed to killing 12

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16-The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has called upon the Kenyan government to employ additional measures aimed at protecting children following increased kidnappings and killings targeting them.

While condemning the high rate of violence against children especially in Nairobi, UNICEF representative to Kenya Maniza Zaman also called for those responsible to be held to account.

“As we hold the perpetrators to account, we need to redouble our efforts to ensure that children are protected wherever they are- at home, in schools and public spaces,” she said a day after a 20-year-old man was arraigned after confessing to have killed 13 children. So far, only two bodies have been found after he led police to the scene in Kabete.

The man identified as Masten Milimo Wanjala told police he committed the first murder when he was 15.

Zaman said there is need for psychosocial support for child victims and their families, also ensuring that the public is vigilant and knows how to identify and report any kind of violence against children.

She further emphasized the need to empower communities so as to look out for the safety and protection of children.

“We need a ‘whole society’ approach involving the government, the community, parents and teachers and children themselves,” she said.

An annual report by ‘Missing Child Kenya’ an NGO that helps share information on missing children using various online platforms at no cost, indicates that between January 2020 and December 2020 a total of 242 children had been reported missing.

Of these, 117 were male while 125 were female, the report noting that these are only cases handled by the platform, “and do not reflect the true data picture of all the cases in Kenya,”

The report said some of these children were found and reunited with their families, while others were taken to government shelters. Others were found dead while others are still missing.

