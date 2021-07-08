U.S. urged to play constructive role in safeguarding peace, stability in Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, July 7 – A Chinese government official on Wednesday urged the U.S. government to play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when commenting on a recent statement by Kurt Campbell, the White House’s Indo-Pacific policy coordinator, who said that the United States does not support “Taiwan independence.”

“Our country must be reunified, and will surely be reunified,” Zhu said, noting that the push for “Taiwan independence” goes against the tide of history and it is a path to nowhere.

The spokesperson also urged the U.S. government to earnestly abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and explicitly oppose “Taiwan independence.” Enditem