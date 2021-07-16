Connect with us

Capital News
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Kenya

Tuesday declared a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16-Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has gazetted Tuesday next week to be public holiday for Muslims t celebrate Idd-Ul-Adha.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (2) , as read with section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government declares that Tuesday, 20th July, 2021 shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-Ul-Adha, 2021,” he said.

Idd-ul-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Abraham to follow Allah’s command to sacrifice his son, according to muslim teachings.

The celebration is used to mark the culmination of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims.

During the celebrations, Muslims observe Eid prayers, animal sacrifice, charity, social gatherings, festive meals and gift-giving.

It is the second of the two major Muslim celebrations after Idd-ul-Fitr which took place in May and June.

