Treasury to clear the remaining Sh26.9bn outstanding allocation for counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The National Treasury was on Friday set to clear the outstanding balance of Sh26.9 billion owed to counties for the financial year 2020/2021 which ended on June 30.

The disbursement of the sum will see Treasury clear in full the Sh316.5 billion revenue allocation set in 2020.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said conditional grants amounting to Sh28.5 billion had also been released to the devolved units.

Yatani said the release of the monies will enable counties to meet their obligation to the private sector and spur economic activity at the county level, as part of the ongoing economic recovery programme.

“The National Treasury and leadership of the Council of Governors further agreed that county governments prioritize the settlement of pending bills with the resources that have been released for financial year 2020/2021,” Yatani stated.

He said the National Treasury shall give county governments adequate time to process and transmit payments through the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).