Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The disbursement of the sum will see The National Treasury clear in full the 316.5 billion revenue allocation set in 2020/FILE

County News

Treasury to clear the remaining Sh26.9bn outstanding allocation for counties

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – The National Treasury was on Friday set to clear the outstanding balance of Sh26.9 billion owed to counties for the financial year 2020/2021 which ended on June 30.

The disbursement of the sum will see Treasury clear in full the Sh316.5 billion revenue allocation set in 2020.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said conditional grants amounting to Sh28.5 billion had also been released to the devolved units.

Yatani said the release of the monies will enable counties to meet their obligation to the private sector and spur economic activity at the county level, as part of the ongoing economic recovery programme.

“The National Treasury and leadership of the Council of Governors further agreed that county governments prioritize the settlement of pending bills with the resources that have been released for financial year 2020/2021,”  Yatani stated.

He said the National Treasury shall give county governments adequate time to process and transmit payments through the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Cheers and hugs as rebels take back Tigray capital

Mekele (Ethiopia) (AFP), Jul 2 – Celebrations erupted on the streets of the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region this week when rebel fighters took...

1 hour ago

BBI

Uhuru coming to equity with unclean hands: Khaminwa tells CoA

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Lawyer John Khaminwa has pleaded with the seven-judge bench of the Court of Appeal to dismiss a petition by...

5 hours ago

Focus on China

Xi declares China a moderately prosperous society in all respects

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, announced on Thursday that China has...

5 hours ago

World

Wildfires rage across western Canada and California

Vancouver (AFP), Jul 1 – Dozens of fires raged across western Canada and California on Friday with little relief expected from a deadly heat...

5 hours ago

World

Tokyo organisers warn of no-fan Olympics as virus cases rise

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 2 – Tokyo Olympics organisers warned Friday they were prepared to hold the Games behind closed doors as virus cases rise,...

6 hours ago

BBI

SC Khaminwa blasts BBI promoters for making ‘pedestrian arguments’

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Lawyer John Khaminwa on Friday asked the seven-judge bench of the Court of Appeal to uphold the High Court...

6 hours ago

World

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Kabul (AFP), Jul 2 – All US and NATO troops have left the biggest air base in Afghanistan, officials said Friday, signalling the complete...

6 hours ago

Africa

Fall of Tigray capital marks new phase of Ethiopia war

Addis Ababa (AFP), Jul 2 – Rebel fighters in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray stunned the world this week by retaking the regional capital Mekele, sparking...

7 hours ago