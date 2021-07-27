TIFA survey lists SGR as Kenyatta’s major legacy win, scores job creation at 4pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – A survey published by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) Tuesday listed the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s major legacy achievement at 47 per cent.

The SGR was mentioned alongside other infrastructure projects in the poll which was conducted between June 24 and June 28 countrywide.

The survey which was conducted among 1,550 respondents scored job creation efforts at 4 per cent while Kenyatta’s efforts to enhance national unity through the handshake pact with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was scored 10 percent.

Four per cent of the respondents lauded government effort to extend the electricity grid while measures to improve and reduce the cost of education were scored at 2 per cent.

The Big Four Agenda, a key legacy plan of the Jubilee administration, did not feature in the survey.

Kenyatta launched the four-pillar agenda in 2017 promising to build 500,000 low-cost houses, create jobs by revamping the manufacturing sector, provide access to healthcare services, and ensure the country is food secure.

Increased public debt, economic hardship, and increased corruption featured among the things that would impact President Kenyatta’s legacy negatively ranking at 18 per cent, 17 per cent, and 11 per cent respectively.

Another four per cent of the respondents cited Kenyatta’s fallout with his deputy William Ruto as a hindrance to his legacy plan.

His disobedience of court orders and violation of the Constitution was ranked at 5 per cent while the destruction of the Jubilee Party was scored at 2 per cent.

One per cent of the respondents each listed Kenyatta’s general failure to keep promises, the ‘hand-shake’ and supporting BBI, economic restrictions and health measures to combat COVID-19 among failures.

Generally, 72 per cent of the respondents told the pollster the country is headed within the wrong direction with the majority of them (38 per cent) blaming the high cost of living, political issues(13 per cent), unemployment (16 per cent), and corruption(10 per cent).

“There is even more agreement about the presence of economic challenges at the local level. Other issues such as COVID-19, water supply and crime receive far fewer mentions,” the survey added.

Among the 12 per cent who said the country is headed in the right direction, a majority cited COVID-19 management (18 per cent), infrastructure (14 per cent), education (9 per cent), and cost of living (8 per cent).