Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan will launch the vaccination campaign

Africa

Tanzania to begin Covid vaccination drive Wednesday

Published

Dar es Salaam (AFP), Jul 27 – Tanzania’s health ministry said it will begin a mass vaccination drive on Wednesday, in a reversal of the policies of the country’s late Covid-sceptic leader.

Former president John Magufuli was one of a handful of world leaders who scoffed at the new coronavirus, shunning masks and vaccines while insisting the disease could be fended off by the healing power of prayer.

His successor President Samia Suluhu Hassan says the country is now battling a third wave of Covid infections and has told Tanzanians to follow health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

Hassan will be getting a jab herself as she launches the inoculation campaign in the financial capital Dar es Salaam, Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima said a statement late Monday.

The programme will begin with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Tanzania © AFP / Vincent LEFAI

The East African country received just over one million doses at the weekend from Covax, the global initiative to ensure lower-income countries receive jabs.

“The launch of the vaccination exercise is historic to our nation in the fight against the coronavirus,” said Gwajima, who under Magufuli had promoted a vegetable smoothie and other purported natural cures to ward off Covid.

“The administration of vaccines is one of the measures that is trusted world over in the fight against viral diseases including Covid-19,” she added, calling on other government leaders to promote the campaign.

– Vaccine apathy –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Anti-vaccine sentiment, often fuelled by conspiracy theories and mistrust, has played out across Africa and limited jab uptake.

Josephat Gwajima, a Tanzanian archbishop and MP, recently came under fire after asking his congregation not to get vaccinated, arguing there was not sufficient research to prove the vaccines will not lead to future health issues.

Tanzania, a country of 58 million people, is among the three nations on the continent yet to begin inoculating its citizens, along with Eritrea and Burundi.

The government stopped releasing Covid-19 data in April 2020, with Magufuli saying that issuing the figures was scaring people and describing vaccines as “dangerous”.

But after Magufuli’s death in March, Hassan created an expert taskforce to advise her government about how to best handle the pandemic.

The health ministry issued new health guidelines on July 25, including mandatory wearing of face masks on public transport.

But compliance has been poor, especially in overloaded buses.

Gwajima, the health minister, said last week that the number of Covid cases had increased to 858 since the start of the third wave.

She also said that 29 people have died, but did not give a timeframe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Magufuli, a coronavirus skeptic, died in March in circumstances that remain unclear © AFP

When the government stopped releasing the figures, it had reported 509 cases and 16 deaths.

Magufuli, nicknamed the “Bulldozer” for his uncompromising leadership style, died of what the government said was a heart condition after a mysterious three-week absence.

His critics say he had Covid-19.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Biden Administration

China urges U.S. to change misguided mindset

TIANJIN, July 26 (Xinhua) — The China-U.S. relationship is in a stalemate, fundamentally because some Americans portray China as an “imagined enemy,” said Chinese...

2 hours ago

Biden Administration

Chinese FM meets U.S. deputy secretary of state, urging rational China policy

TIANJIN, July 26 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman,...

3 hours ago

Africa

Cameroon refugee achieves Olympic dream after UK ordeal

London (AFP), Jul 27 – Cyrille Tchatchet II is preparing to make history at the Tokyo Olympics — seven years after finding himself homeless...

3 hours ago

Big Four

TIFA survey lists SGR as Kenyatta’s major legacy win, scores job creation at 4pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 27 – A survey published by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) Tuesday listed the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) as President...

3 hours ago

County News

3 armed robbers escape after a 15-minute gunfight at a bank in Matuu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Three armed robbers escaped arrest by the police after a 15-minute gunfight at Equity Bank Matuu branch in Yatta,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CJ Koome to join judges from UK, India and South Africa to discuss Judiciary independence, integrity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome will on Wednesday join sitting and former Supreme Court Judges from Kenya, South Africa,...

4 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden announces end of US combat operations in Iraq

Washington (AFP), Jul 26 – President Joe Biden declared US relations with Iraq would enter a new phase with American troops exiting combat operations...

6 hours ago

World

Haitian presidential security chief arrested over assassination

Port-au-Prince (AFP), Jul 27 – Haitian police said Monday they had arrested the head of Jovenel Moise’s security as part of the ongoing investigation...

6 hours ago