Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Police clashed with crowds of looters in Durban overnight

Africa

South Africa deploys troops as unrest spirals after Zuma jailing

Published

Johannesburg (AFP), Jul 12 – South Africa’s army said Monday it was deploying troops to two provinces, including its economic hub of Johannesburg, to help crush mob violence and looting as unrest sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma entered its fourth day.

“The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance,” the military said in a statement.

Personnel will “assist law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces respectively to quell the unrest that has gripped both Provinces in the last few days,” it said.

The violence raged as the Constitutional Court was reviewing a landmark decision to jail Zuma for contempt of court. An announcement is expected later.

The country’s top court on June 29 slapped Zuma with a 15-month term for snubbing a probe into the corruption that stained his nine years in power.

Zuma began the sentence last Thursday but is seeking to have the ruling set aside.

“What we are saying is that this court made fundamentally rescindable errors,” Zuma’s lawyer Dali Mpofu argued in an on-line hearing before nine of the court’s 11 judges.

Violence: A burned-out car in Johannesburg’s Jeppestown district © AFP / LUCA SOLA

Zuma had been treated unfairly and his “right to mitigation was limited,” he said.

But one of the judges, Steven Majiedt, bluntly said Zuma had been convicted “because he disobeyed the order of this court.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Despite his reputation for graft and scandal, the 79-year-old former anti-apartheid fighter remains popular among many poor South Africans.

– Looting –

The epicentre of the unrest is Zuma’s home region, the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Shortly before the military’s announcement, troops were seen on the streets of its capital Pietermaritzburg and smoke billowed from the roof of a large shopping mall.

A retail shop in Durban was looted Monday morning while in Eshowe, a town near Zuma’s Nkandla home, police fired rubber bullets to disperse crowds after a supermarket was ransacked.

In Johannesburg, in Gauteng province, an AFP photographer saw a corpse at one site. The cause of the death was not immediately known. Sections of a major highway were closed.

Johannesburg police detaining a suspected looter in the city’s business district © AFP / Emmanuel Croset

Police said more than 200 people had been arrested.

Some of the protests appear to have been triggered by Zuma’s detention, but they are also associated with grinding unemployment and hardship inflicted by a toughening of anti-Covid measures.

– Ramaphosa appeal –

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday called on dissenters to protest peacefully.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions,” he said.

Once dubbed the “Teflon president,” Zuma started serving the jail term after handing himself in to authorities as a deadline for surrender loomed.

On Friday he lost a petition at the Pietermaritzburg High Court to have his case thrown out.

Zuma is a hero to many grassroots members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC). He spent a decade in prison on Robben Island during the struggle against apartheid © AFP/File / Emmanuel Croset

The court said it was not empowered to interfere with rulings set down by the Constitutional Court and that Zuma’s claims about his health were not “supported by any evidence.”

The anti-graft panel is probing the massive siphoning off of state assets that occurred during Zuma’s 2009-2018 presidency.

He testified just once, in July 2019, but then swiftly withdrew his cooperation, saying he was offended at being treated as an “accused” and not as a witness.

Under the terms of his sentence, Zuma could be back home before Christmas as he would be eligible for parole in less than four months.

He separately faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering in an arms procurement scandal dating to 1999, when he was vice president.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Law lecturer roots for ID alternate to boost voter registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Law lecturer Florence Jaoko, one of the candidates eyeing a commissioner slot at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner...

13 mins ago

County News

Public Prosecutor lines up 35 witnesses in Obado murder case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The prosecution will call 35 witnesses in a murder case facing Migori Governor Okoth Obado. Assistant Director of Public...

1 hour ago

World

Lightning strikes kill more than 50 in India

New Delhi (AFP), Jul 12 – More than 50 people were killed in lightning strikes across several states in India, authorities said Monday, including...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC’s 100th founding anniversary (60)

BEIJING, July 12 – Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Sh10 billion Marine Fisheries Plan will curtail violent extremism

The ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish...

3 hours ago

Sports

Not just Covid: earthquakes, typhoons pose threat at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 12 – The coronavirus might top the risks at the Tokyo Olympics, but organisers in Japan have other deadly, unpredictable threats...

4 hours ago

World

‘Experience of a lifetime’: Billionaire Branson achieves space dream

Spaceport America (United States) (AFP), Jul 11 – British billionaire Richard Branson flew into space Sunday aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he...

10 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto to NASA: Stop wasting the president’s time

NAIROBI, Kenya July 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to sort out their issues without involving the...

18 hours ago