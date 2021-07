NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – A Skyward aircraft originating from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport crash-landed at a Somalia National Army base on Wednesday with 30 passengers on board.

The plane destined for Mandera was reported to have developed mechanical challenges before it crash-landed at Burahache military camp in Elwak in Gedo region 15 kilometres a from the Kenya-Somalia border.

No casualties were reported from the incident. Most passengers however reported minor injuries.