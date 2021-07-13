Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
South African troops patrol the the ransacked Diepkloof Square shopping mall in Soweto as suspected looters lie on the ground

Africa

S.Africa’s unrest death toll rises to 32 as looting continues

Published

Johannesburg (AFP), Jul 13 – Soldiers stepped up deployment in South Africa on Tuesday on a mission to quell looting sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma as the death toll from the violence rose to 32.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late Monday that he was dispatching troops to help overwhelmed police halt the unrest and “restore order.”

But stores in Johannesburg and Pietermaritzburg, the capital of southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province, were hit by looters for a fifth day running.

Dozens of women, some wearing their dressing gowns, men and even children strolled into a butcher’s cold store in the Johannesburg suburb of Soweto, coming out balancing heavy boxes of frozen meat on their shoulders or heads.

A sole private security guard stood by helplessly, frantically trying to make calls.

Police showed up three hours later, and fired rubber bullets.

Night clashes: A police officer in the Johannesburg district of Jeppestown points his rifle at minivan, forcing it to stop © AFP / MARCO LONGARI

The unrest erupted last Friday after Zuma started serving a 15-month term for snubbing a probe into the corruption that stained his nine years in power.

The toll in KwaZulu-Natal stands at 26, premier Sihle Zikalala told a news conference on Tuesday, a day after officials confirmed six deaths in Gauteng province.

“These were people killed during stampedes as protesters ran riot,” Zikalala said, without specifying which parts of the province.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Hundreds of arrests –

At least 757 people have been arrested, Police Minister Bheki Cele told a news conference, with most of the arrests taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic capital.

Sounding a note of optimism, he insisted the police would ensure the situation “does not deteriorate any further.”

Police arrest a suspected looter at the Gold Spot Shopping Centre in Vosloorus, southeast of Johannesburg © AFP / GUILLEM SARTORIO

In his nationwide address Monday night, Ramaphosa lashed “opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft.”

It was “of vital importance that we restore calm and stability to all parts of the country without delay,” he said.

“The path of violence, of looting and anarchy, leads only to more violence and devastation,” Ramaphosa said.

Once dubbed the “Teflon president,” Zuma was handed the jail term on June 29 by the Constitutional Court for bucking an order to appear before a commission probing the graft that proliferated under his nine years in power.

Zuma has been jailed for refusing to testify to investigators probing the theft of state assets under his presidency © AFP/File / Emmanuel Croset

He started serving the jail term on Thursday after handing himself in to authorities as a deadline for surrender loomed.

He is seeking to have the ruling set aside.

The Constitutional Court sat for 10 hours on Monday hearing from Zuma’s lawyers asking the court review its ruling. But the court reserved its judgement to a later, but unspecified date.

– Zuma popularity –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Zuma, 79, is a former anti-apartheid fighter who spent 10 years in jail in the notorious Robben Island jail off Cape Town.

He rose in democratic South Africa to vice president and then president, before being ousted by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in 2018 as graft scandals proliferated.

But he remains popular among many poor South Africans, especially grassroots members of the ANC, who portray him as a defender of the disadvantaged.

Protests that began after Zuma started his sentence were swiftly followed by pillaging of shopping malls, with people carting away TV sets, furniture, alcohol, food and other items, with the police seemingly powerless to act.

Ramaphosa, a former trade union leader who became a successful businessman in post-apartheid South Africa, took over from Zuma in 2018 © AFP / RODGER BOSCH

Ramaphosa took aim at those who said the unrest was political.

“There is no grievance, nor any political cause, that can justify the violence and destruction,” he said.

South Africa, Africa’s most industrialised country, is deep in an economic malaise, with cripplingly high levels of unemployment. Economic activity has been badly affected by restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Chinese companies to supply 110 mln COVID-19 vaccines immediately to COVAX project

GENEVA, July 12 – Two Chinese pharmaceutical companies will provide 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines immediately to participants of the COVAX project, announced...

3 mins ago

Headlines

NG-CDF board member seeking IEBC Commissioner slot proposes fund for women aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Irene Cherop Masit, a National Government Constituency Development Fund board member, seeking to fill one of the four available...

38 mins ago

Kenya

CJ Koome says courts will accelerate over 400 pending corruption cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13-The courts will give priority to the conclusion of over 400 pending corruption cases seeking recovery of assets worth Sh11 billion,...

2 hours ago

Africa

Rebel forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray launch new offensive

Gondar (Ethiopia) (AFP), Jul 13 – Tigrayan forces claimed Tuesday to have launched a new offensive in the conflict-torn northern region of Ethiopia, two...

2 hours ago

County News

1 dead, 2 injured as locust monitoring aircraft crashes in Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 –One person, a co-pilot, died on Tuesday while two others sustained burns after a light aircraft conducting a routine locust...

4 hours ago

World

Biden voices solidarity as Cuba protests jolt go-slow approach

Washington (AFP), Jul 13– Historic mass protests in Cuba have thrust onto US President Joe Biden’s priority list an issue on which he was...

7 hours ago

World

Covid triggered biggest increase in hunger in decades: UN

Paris (AFP), Jul 13-The Covid pandemic caused an estimated 18 percent increase in the number of people facing hunger, a UN report released on...

7 hours ago

business

KEMSA hosts pre-bid conference as two year framework tenders are floated

NAIROBI, Kenya July 13 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has stepped up plans to guarantee access to quality Health Products and Technologies...

7 hours ago