Ruto to NASA: Stop wasting the president’s time

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to sort out their issues without involving the President.

The Deputy President said the President has very demanding responsibilities of serving more than 45 million Kenyans and not just a few leaders.

Dr Ruto said it was not the responsibility of the President to resolve opposition leader’s problems.

He said: “I urge fellow leaders to stop disturbing the President. The President was elected to plan for the county’s development on behalf of 45 million Kenyans. The President was not elected to serve four or five people.”

Dr Ruto said opposition leaders have given the President a difficult task of uniting them instead of allowing him to focus on his national duties.

The Deputy President said the opposition has wasted the President’s time pushing for constitutional amendments to serve their political interests at the expense of government projects.

He said: “It is not fair that for four years, six people have been disturbing the President to change the constitution because of their grid for power and are now disturbing him to organise them for next year’s general election.”

The Deputy President spoke during Sunday Service at New Breed City Chapel, Kiambu Road and African Holy Ghost Christian Church, Huruma, Nairobi County.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was accompanied by MPs Nixon Korir (Langata), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), George Theuri (Embakasi West), Millicent Omanga (nominated), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Joyce Korir (Bomet County), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East), Florence Jematiah (EALA), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), and former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru.

Dr Ruto said he was happy that leaders had changed their perception and are now talking about the county’s economy and the needs of ordinary Kenyans.

The Deputy President said there cannot be a national conversation without a conversation about issues affecting ordinary citizens.

He said: “We cannot continue talking about the needs of leaders at the expense of those of ordinary Kenyans.”

The Deputy President’s sentiments were echoed by MPs who asked opposition leaders to allow the President to serve Kenyans.

Mr Korir urged opposition leaders to stop distracting the President with their internal political disputes and allow him to focus on the duties he was elected to do.

He said: “We want to tell the opposition to give the President space to serve Kenyans, the task of uniting NASA is not the responsibility of the president.”

Mr Theuri urged Kenyans to pray for the president who has been hijacked by the opposition for their selfish political interests.

He said: “We pray that God helps the president so that he is not used as a mediator of NASA instead of serving Kenyans.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bishop Wanjiru said the president’s advisors have misled him to abandon his duties of serving Kenyans.

“What happened to the Big Four development agenda? Now we architects of resolving NASA squabbles?” She asked.

Mr Gakuya urged Kenyans to register as voters in preparation for next year’s general elections.

The Embakasi North legislator said those who belong to the hustler nation formation are keen on uniting the country for the sake of the prosperity of all Kenyans.

He said: “We want to unite Kenya to be one united nation where everyone gets their fair share.”

Kabeabea dismissed opposition formations orchestrated to stop Dr Ruto’s presidential ambitions saying they lacked unity of purpose.

He said the Hustler Nation had a clear agenda for the people, unlike the opposition that was only uniting to defeat Dr Ruto.

He said: “United or not they will still be defeated by Dr Ruto.”