Ruto to competitors: Focus on issue-based campaigns not insults

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22- Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to desist from politics of insults and deceit when engaging in campaigns against him and instead focus on outlining ideas aimed at transforming lives.

Speaking Friday at his home in Karen where he hosted Kirinyaga leaders, Ruto said the country belongs to everyone and Kenyans will make personal decisions on who they want to elect as their next President in 2022.

“We know what we are doing and citizens of this nation are intelligent enough and informed sufficiently to be able to make informed decisions. They do not have to be paid, they do not have to be rented, they do not have to be bought, they know what they are doing,” the DP said.

“So the rest of you who are running short of ideas and you have no idea to sell, stop the insults,” he said without naming the leaders, but he was understood to be speaking to his competitors in the presidential race-former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka among others.

Earlier, President Uhuru Kenyatta who spoke while on a tour of Kilifi County called on leaders to unite and work together regardless of their tribe, race, religion or political affiliation in order to boost development across the country

“If there is a problem, let us all come together and talk. We find out where the problem is and provide a solution. If we work together in unity, we will witness developments in our country. Let us not focus on our political party affiliation because it will not change our lives,” Kenyatta said.

Political opponents have been tearing at each other ahead of the 2022 General Election.