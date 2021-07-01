Ruto MPs warn against politicising graft war

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto have said the fight against corruption must not be politicised.

They argued that government agencies were increasingly using the anti-corruption calls to stifle independent voices.

They cited the police department as key actors in the intimidation to leaders associated with Dr Ruto.

The leaders were Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni wa Muchomba, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Kabete MP Githua Wamacukuru, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Nakuru Woman Rep. Lizah Chelule, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Taita Taveta Woman Rep. Lydia Haika.

Wahome said selective justice was killing the fight against corruption in the country.

“The laws must be defined independently of the circumstances of those to whom the rules are intended to apply,” she said.

She asked the Kiambu Woman Rep. who recently defected to the Dr Ruto’s political wing to prepare for harassment from the DCI, EACC, KRA, among others.

“The politically-instigated cases will come up against you, but stay firm in your political stand,” said the Kandara MP.

Kihika asked the DCI to stop being used to meet political ends.

“You cannot be coming up with imaginary cases against those allied to Dr Ruto. The time of mischief is running out,” she argued.

She said they will not be intimidated but intensify their efforts towards the empowerment of ordinary Kenyans.

Her sentiments were supported by her Kikuyu counterpart who said State agencies were being used to persecute some leaders.

“DCI and other state agencies must stop these political persecutions,” said Mr Kimani. “DCI should focus on unearthing those behind the theft if COVID-19 funds.”

“We support the fight against corruption but it must be done independently without political biases”.

Dr Ruto said politics and political lenses must be detached from the fight against corruption.

“You cannot assist those who do not have ideas on how to move Kenya forward by using criminal justice system,” he said.

He said it was time leaders competed on the platform of issues and ideas rather than force, blackmail and fears.

“Do not use the criminal justice system to fight your opponents. Look for agenda to market yourselves to the electorate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kiambu Woman Rep said the political shift she made recently was as a product of the “pressure from the ground”.

“We are at home in the Hustler nation. Kiambu people are not happy with the way Jubilee affairs are being run without consultation,” she explained.

Jumwa said more defections were on the way as leaders position themselves with an outfit that addresses the issues of those at the lower end of the wealth pyramid.