Reprieve for parents as govt slash fees in public schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, 22 JUL – The government has announced a fee reduction in public secondary schools, offering a major reprieve to parents struggling to make ends meet as a result of the harsh economic times occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the fees in national schools will go down by Sh8,500 from next week when schools re-open.

Speaking during the launch of the 2021 Elimu Secondary Scholarship Programme, Magoha directed Extra-County and County schools to charge Sh5,500 less in school fees.

“There should not be any charge for any child going to a public primary school. If there is a charge it should be for feeding and it should be voluntary. Primary school is free and paid for, ” he said.

He pointed out that the decision was due to the short nature of the current school calendar and stressed the need for all institutions to adhere to the guidelines.

“75 per cent of high schools should have no charge. In fact, day schools should have no charge. You cannot give a bill of Sh11,000 for feeding. If you want to feed get the PTA to agree and do not extort them. If you see a child has no money summon the parents and find out why,” he added.

Following the directive, students in secondary schools will pay Sh45,054 while learners in Extra County and County Schools will pay Sh39,554.

9,000 beneficiaries who sat the 2020 KCPE examination will benefit from the Elimu Secondary Scholarship progamme.

“This year we affirmatively increased the allocation of learners from urban centres with informal settlements from 25% to 33.3 % of the 9,000 slots to cushion the very vulnerable households and give hope to the less fortunate, ” Magoha said.

The scholarship will target students who hail from humble backgrounds who had scored above 280 marks.

Equity Group Foundation will be the key partner in the design and support of the program.