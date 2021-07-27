Connect with us

Raila Odinga and his wife Ida receive a cow gift presented by central Kenya politicians hosted by media owner SK Macharia/Raila Press Service

Raila declares nationwide tour as he meets Murang’a tycoon

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday declared a start of a new strategy, days after Wiper and the Amani National Congress parties announced their exit from the National Super Alliance (NASA).

Speaking in Gatanga Muranga County where he was the Chief Guest at a Skiza thanksgiving ceremony, Odinga revealed said he will embark on countrywide tours alongside his handshake partner President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ceremony was attended by a number of politicians from Central Kenya including Governors and Members of Parliament drawn from the Jubilee Party and ODM.

“As you can see the face of Kenya is represented here… new things will now begin from here as I had told you earlier that we are going to have a new beginning,”Odinga who was hosted by media tycoon SK Macharia declared.

The ODM leader, who is keen on securing the Central Kenya voting base ahead of the 2022 general election said joint countrywide rallies will kick off in Nyanza.

“Next week we begin with Nyanza after there we go to Western and then Coast. We will tour everywhere with my brother Uhuru Kenyatta,” he said.

Despite not having publicly declared that he will contest for the presidency, Odinga has already unveiled his agenda for the country, to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model which has caused jitters among his competitors.

The ODM leader was warmly received in the region by key leaders who also openly endorsed his candidature in an apparent departure from the past  when the region was deemed hostile to him.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said the region owes the Odinga family a debt and time was ripe for it to be settled.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Raila Odinga and his family for what they have done for this country …In finance, we talk about aged payables, the debt dates from 1963 to 2002,” said Muriithi.

“Political rewards are not found in heaven, they are found here,” stated Igembe North MP Maoka Maore.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega said Odinga deserves to be rewarded on grounds that the country is experiencing peace, following his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda also hailed Raila’s fight for democracy, saying he has suffered including being insulted for fighting for the country.

“We have insulted you for a long time and tainted your name, but God shall cleanse you because all along you have been fighting for this country,” stated Kamanda.

On his part former Gatanga Member of Parliament Peter Kenneth invited Odinga to extensively tour the central region.

“Former Prime Minister you are welcome to tour our region, I can host you at my home so that our people can get to know you,” said Kenneth.

