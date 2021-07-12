Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Obado seen here in court with his lawyer. He is facing murder charges over the killing of his girlfriend Sharon Otieno. /CFM-FILE.

County News

Public Prosecutor lines up 35 witnesses in Obado murder case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The prosecution will call 35 witnesses in a murder case facing Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Catherine Mwaniki told trial Judge Cecilia Githua her team will demonstrate that indeed Obado and his co-accused Casper Obiero and Michael Oyamo played a major role in the murder of Sharon Otieno which occurred in November 2018.

The first witness Dr Johansen Odour who performed the postmortem on the body of Sharon told the court on Monday that the body of the late Sharon had several stab wounds both on her kneck, her back and abdomen.

He said that Sharon had a 28-week-old baby boy who they removed from her uterus.

The witness testified that after conducting a postmortem they discovered Sharon’s death was coursed strangulation.

He said that the late Sharon was kidnapped on November 3, 2018 and her body was discovered the following day in the forest.

Sharon’s body was unclothed. Her clothes were identified by her children.

She had three children was pursuing a diploma in a medical course at Rongo University.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Lightning strikes kill more than 50 in India

New Delhi (AFP), Jul 12 – More than 50 people were killed in lightning strikes across several states in India, authorities said Monday, including...

1 hour ago

Focus on China

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC’s 100th founding anniversary (60)

BEIJING, July 12 – Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Sh10 billion Marine Fisheries Plan will curtail violent extremism

The ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish...

3 hours ago

Sports

Not just Covid: earthquakes, typhoons pose threat at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 12 – The coronavirus might top the risks at the Tokyo Olympics, but organisers in Japan have other deadly, unpredictable threats...

3 hours ago

World

‘Experience of a lifetime’: Billionaire Branson achieves space dream

Spaceport America (United States) (AFP), Jul 11 – British billionaire Richard Branson flew into space Sunday aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he...

9 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto to NASA: Stop wasting the president’s time

NAIROBI, Kenya July 11 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders to sort out their issues without involving the...

17 hours ago

World

Millions sweltering in US west as Canada takes emergency steps

Los Angeles (AFP), Jul 11 – Millions of people across the western United States and Canada were hit Sunday by a new round of...

18 hours ago

World

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport

Kabul (AFP), Jul 11 – Afghan authorities said Sunday they have installed an anti-missile system at Kabul airport to counter incoming rockets, as the...

20 hours ago