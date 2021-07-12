Public Prosecutor lines up 35 witnesses in Obado murder case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The prosecution will call 35 witnesses in a murder case facing Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Catherine Mwaniki told trial Judge Cecilia Githua her team will demonstrate that indeed Obado and his co-accused Casper Obiero and Michael Oyamo played a major role in the murder of Sharon Otieno which occurred in November 2018.

The first witness Dr Johansen Odour who performed the postmortem on the body of Sharon told the court on Monday that the body of the late Sharon had several stab wounds both on her kneck, her back and abdomen.

He said that Sharon had a 28-week-old baby boy who they removed from her uterus.

The witness testified that after conducting a postmortem they discovered Sharon’s death was coursed strangulation.

He said that the late Sharon was kidnapped on November 3, 2018 and her body was discovered the following day in the forest.

Sharon’s body was unclothed. Her clothes were identified by her children.

She had three children was pursuing a diploma in a medical course at Rongo University.