Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A policeman holds tear gas canisters. /FILE.

Headlines

Prison Warder arrested in Kisii for detonating a teargas at a bar

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jul 22- A prison warder attached to Kendu Bay main prison was on Thursday detained at the Kenyenya Police Station for allegedly causing disturbance at a local restaurant by detonating a teargas.

The suspect is said to have dropped an object which exploded after the owner of the restaurant declined to open for him past curfew hours.

According to Sospeter Moguri who reported the matter, the suspect first knocked the main door of the restaurant demanding to be allowed in, despite the restaurant having been closed due to curfew rules.

The suspect is then said to have threatened to drop something if the owner of the restaurant couldn’t open the door.

“When the reportee asked him to stop making noise he dropped an object beside the tarmac road which exploded causing tension in the restaurant,” reads a police report seen by Capital FM News.

Officers from Magena police station who visited the scene arrested the suspect and recovered a teargas canister.

The suspect is also said to have turned violent and resisted to be placed in custody but was later restrained and his personal vehicle also detained.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

FIDA to Magoha: You’re wrong on teachers and female students affair

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22- FIDA-Kenya has castigated Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha for his recent remarks that female students should not agree to teachers’...

20 mins ago

World

Dominican Republic president gets third Covid jab

Santo Domingo (AFP), Jul 22 – The Dominican Republic’s President Luis Abinader received a third Covid vaccine dose on Wednesday and urged the population...

36 mins ago

World

Mali opens probe into attempted assassination of interim president

Bamako (AFP), Jul 22 – Mali on Wednesday said it had opened a probe into an attempt to assassinate military strongman Assimi Goita, the...

40 mins ago

Focus on China

China launches massive rescue efforts after Henan rainstorms

ZHENGZHOU, July 21 (Xinhua) — Chinese authorities have launched massive rescue and relief efforts in response to record rainstorms that have swamped central China’s...

1 hour ago

County News

Over 200 students in tea-growing areas to benefit from mentorship program

NAIROBI, Kenya July 21 – More than 200 students in 12 tea growing areas will benefit from a mentorship program jointly sponsored by the...

1 hour ago

World

Taliban seem to have ‘strategic momentum’ in Afghanistan: top US general

Washington (AFP), Jul 21 – The Taliban appear to have the “strategic momentum” in their sweeping offensives across Afghanistan, but their victory is far...

3 hours ago

Africa

Jailed Zuma to attend brother’s funeral

Durban (South Africa) (AFP), Jul 22 – South Africa’s jailed ex-president Jacob Zuma was granted compassionate leave from prison on Thursday so he can...

3 hours ago

World

Flood-battered Germany approves major relief package

Berlin (AFP), Jul 21 – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet approved a huge emergency aid package Wednesday for flood-stricken regions of Germany and said billions...

11 hours ago