Maj Gen. Mohamed Badi before he was promoted to Lt. Gen in military changes announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on July 23, 2021.

President Kenyatta promotes NMS boss Maj Gen. Badi to Lt. Gen

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director- General Maj Gen. Mohamed Badi has been promoted to the rank of Lt. General in military changes announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence said Badi will, however, continue to serve as the NMS boss until August 12 when his deployment will come to an end after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko agreed to transfer five key functions to the national government that were placed under the NMS.

In the changes, President Kenyatta promoted Major General Francis Ogolla to Lieutenant General and appointed him as the Vice Chief of Defence Forces to replace Lieutenant General Franklin Mghalu who is retiring.

Ogolla who joined the Kenya Air Force in 1984 was promoted to the rank of Major General in July 2018 and appointed as a commander in the Force.

Others promoted in the latest reshuffle at KDF include Major General Albert Kendagor to the rank of Lieutenant General before he was named as AMISON Force Commander while Major General William Shume is the Kenya Army Deputy Commander.

Badi shot to the limelight in March 2020 after President Kenyatta appointed him to head NMS which is responsible for improving services in the city, including implementing a new rail transport system in measures aimed at modernising the city.

The career soldier’s star shone brighter in September 2020 when he became the first sitting military officer to be a Cabinet Secretary in charge of Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

Lt. General Badi is a pilot and a well-known soldier in the military ranks, having served in the defence forces since 1981.

Until his appointment, Badi was a senior Air Director at the National Defence College.

The Master of Science in Strategic Studies degree holder served as the Deputy Commandant at the National Defence College (NDC) and previously as a logistics helicopter pilot.

At the College, Badi also served as a Senior Directing Staff – Air.

During the 1999 Sierra Leone Peacekeeping Mission, Badi served as a United Nations staffer.

Prior to his posting at NDC, Lt. Gen Badi served as the Commander in charge of Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, Nairobi, after his elevation from a Colonel in July 2014 to the rank of brigadier by President Kenyatta.

In May 2019, the Kenya Air Force officer was promoted to major general before he was then appointed as the Senior Directing Staff – Air at the NDC.

He also studied at the War College in South Africa between January 2005 and May 2007.

