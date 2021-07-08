Connect with us

Veteran journalist Hillary Ng'weno who died on July 7, 2021 aged 83.

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns veteran journalist Hilary Ng’weno

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned veteran journalist Hilary Boniface Ng’weno as a distinguished Kenyan whose contribution to the growth of the country’s media industry shall be remembered for generations to come.

Ng’weno died on July 7 at his Nairobi home aged 83.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to family, friends and relatives of the media personality, President Kenyatta said Ng’weno was a devoted patriot who despite having many opportunities to work abroad, used his journalistic skills to enlighten Kenyans on the country’s political, social and economic issues.

“Hilary Ng’weno is a Kenyan household name because of his immense journalistic achievements as an editor, publisher, broadcaster and documentary filmmaker,” the President said, adding that Ng’weno had left behind a rich collection of journalist works.

“His documentary videos on Kenyan history have been a source of information on how our country has grown both politically, socially and economically over the decades. Indeed, his creative works have continued to inspire generations of Kenyans to work hard and achieve the best for our wonderful nation,” the President said.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family of Ng’weno fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their beloved kin.

