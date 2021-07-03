Connect with us

Capital News
Naushad Merali pictured with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at a function in the recent past/PSCU

President Kenyatta mourns Kenyan industrialist Naushad Merali

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Kenyan industrialist Naushud Noorali Merali who passed away Saturday morning a as a gifted businessman whose contribution to the progress of the Kenyan nation shall be dearly missed.

In his message of condolence to the family of the serial entrepreneur who until his demise was the Chairman of the Sameer Group of companies, the President eulogised Mr Merali as a top industrialist whose businesses created thousands of jobs for Kenyans contributing significantly to the stability of the Kenyan economy.

“I have received the shocking news of the passing away of Mr Merali with a heavy heart. The cruel hand of death has robbed our country of a successful entrepreneur whose investments contributed significantly to the economic stability and progress of our country.

“Mr Merali’s business acumen created thousands of direct and indirect jobs for our people and wealth that helped uplift many of our households from poverty. Alongside his celebrated business exploits, Mr Merali was a philanthropist whose generous giving earned him the ‘Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear’ state commendation,” President Kenyatta eulogised.

Besides Sameer Group which has interests in nearly all sectors of the Kenyan economy, Mr Merali, 70, is remembered for starting mobile service provider Kencell in 1995.

President Kenyatta wished the family, friends and relatives of the businessman God’s grace and fortitude as they come to terms with his demise.

