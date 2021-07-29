Connect with us

Ahmed, a Nairobi businessman passed away Thursday morning at a Nairobi hospital after a sudden illness

President Kenyatta condoles with family of Sports CS Amina Mohamed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed following the death of her husband Khalid Hossain Ahmed.

Ahmed, a Nairobi businessman passed away Thursday morning at a Nairobi hospital after a sudden illness.

In his message of comfort to the family, relatives and friends of the Sports Cabinet Secretary, President Kenyatta mourned Mr Ahmed as a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family.

“I have received the disheartening news of the passing away of Mr Khalid Ahmed with great sadness. Mr Ahmed was a great person, a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family.

“My deepest condolences to my colleague and friend Cabinet Secretary Amina, the children and the extended family as they come to terms with the sudden passing away of Mr Ahmed.

“I pray that God, the Almighty grants you the fortitude and grace to go through this difficult period of mourning your beloved spouse, father and relative,” the President condoled with CS Mohamed.

The Head of State, who is out of the country in the United Kingdom on an official visit, remembered the late Ahmed as a gifted and successful businessman.

“It is very unfortunate that death has robbed our country of a gifted businessman whose contribution to the progress of our nation shall be dearly missed,” the President eulogised.

