Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In his message of comfort and encouragement, the President mourned the Member of County Assembly (MCA) as a progressive politician whose transformative leadership will be dearly missed by residents of Eldas Ward/KNA

County News

President Kenyatta condoles with family of Eldas MCA Ibrahim Abass

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Eldas MCA Ibrahim Abass who passed away on Sunday after a short illness.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, the President mourned the Member of County Assembly (MCA) as a progressive politician whose transformative leadership will be dearly missed by residents of Eldas Ward.

“The passing away of Mr Abass is a big blow to the people of Eldas Ward and Wajir County. The late MCA was a robust and progressive grassroots leader whose down to earth approach to leadership enabled him to provide practical solutions to challenges facing his constituents,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family and residents of Eldas fortitude and strength as they mourn their departed leader.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Biden marks ‘independence’ from Covid, but pandemic remains a threat

Washington (AFP), Jul 5 – President Joe Biden celebrated US Independence Day on Sunday with an upbeat assessment of a country he said is roaring...

1 hour ago

Africa

Pope Francis undergoes colon operation: Vatican

Vatican City (AFP), Jul 5-Pope Francis, 84, underwent a surgery Sunday for an inflamed large colon, a Vatican statement said. The pontiff was admitted...

1 hour ago

World

45 killed in Philippine military plane crash

Cotabato (Philippines) (AFP), Jul 4 – At least 45 people were killed and dozens injured Sunday when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed...

11 hours ago

World

KCSE candidates who missed preferred degrees given until Monday to revise choices

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4 – More than 43,000 KCSE 2020 candidates who scored university entry grades but missed their preferred degree courses have until...

16 hours ago

Fifth Estate

NMS clinics a model for achieving universal health at local level

When the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) announced plans to build 24 hospitals in the city’s densely populated slums last year, skeptics questioned the feasibility...

17 hours ago

World

Le Pen re-elected as head of France’s far-right

Perpignan (France) (AFP), Jul 4 – Marine Le Pen won re-election as head of France’s far-right National Rally Sunday at a party congress, where...

18 hours ago

World

Pope Francis to visit Slovakia, Hungary

Vatican City (AFP), Jul 4 – Pope Francis announced Sunday he will visit Slovakia in September after a brief stop in Hungary to celebrate...

18 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya eyes new market, investment opportunities in Expo Dubai 2020

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4- Kenya is looking to attract new investors and expand its export market during the World Expo Dubai 2020 that was...

18 hours ago