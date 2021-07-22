Nigerian, 3 Kenyans to remain in custody until July 28 over man’s killing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 22- A Nigerian and three Kenyans will remain in police custody for a week pending investigations on the death of a man who collapsed at a night party in Kilimani.

The court extended custodial orders for the four suspects Thursday, until July 28 to allow mental assessment of the suspects.

The orders were issued by Milimani Court’s Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

The suspects are identified in court documents as Alias unknown Sumar Kabir Kamara, Vera Osebe Omari, Diana Moraa and Annestine Mamuji Helmut.

They are under investigation over the death of a man who was found dead at an apartment in Kilimani area.

According to detectives, the suspects will be taken to Mathare hospital for mental assessment.

The suspects’ lawyers Elkana Mogaka and Duncan Okatch told the court the fourteen days the police were seeking were too many since they have been with them since Friday and police have not demonstrated that they are a flight risk.

They told the court that the suspects will not interfere with the ongoing investigations since they were members who were invited to the party

The matter will be mentioned on July 22 to confirm the progress of the investigations.