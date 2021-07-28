Ngilu out of hospital after COVID treatment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 28 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu was discharged from hospital Wednesday after treatment for COVID-19.

Ngilu said she was recuperating well after seeking treatment at the Nairobi Hospital. She was allowed to recover from home.

According to her doctors, the second term Governor was out of danger and responding well.

“She is even able to make phone calls on her own and speak freely with visitors,” her doctor said.

It was Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua who revealed on Tuesday that Ngilu had contracted the disease.

“Governor Ngilu would have liked to be here with us today but she has COVID-19. She is in hospital. I bring her greetings. COVID-19 is real, let us all take care,” he said Tuesday during a music extravaganza organized by Royal Media Services (RMS) founder S.K Macharia at his home in Gatanga, Murang’a County.

It was attended by several leaders, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Ngilu, however termed her illness as a flu even as she expressed gratitude to Kenyans for their goodwill messages and prayers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m leaving hospital after discharge, thanks to God for restoring my health. I also thank doctors and other medical personnel in both Kitui and Nairobi for excellent care. Thank you all for your overwhelming messages of love and wishes of quick recovery, she said.