The Department of Environment, Energy and Natural Resources said manipulated exhaust pipes were to blame for noise pollution within the municipality seeking to be conferred city status

Nakuru puts riders with altered exhaust pipes, street preachers on notice

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 19 – Nakuru County on Monday issued a 14-day notice to motorcycle riders with modified exhaust pipes and street preachers to conform to noise reduction regulations or face punitive action.

The Department of Environment, Energy and Natural Resources said manipulated exhaust pipes were to blame for noise pollution within the municipality seeking to be conferred city status.

Environment Chief Officer, Kiogora Murithi said any sound or vibration that was injurious to human health would not be tolerated.

The notice requires motorcycle operators with improvised loud exhausts pipes and sound amplifying devices to remove them.

Murithi said anyone operating a motorable vessel, including cars with manipulated exhausts and sound systems will be deemed to have committed an offence.

Muriithi said the move was pursuant to Article 42 of the Constitution of Kenya which provides that every Kenyan has the right to a clean and healthy environment.

The right includes; “the right– (a) to have the environment protected for the benefit of present and future generations through legislative and other measures, particularly those contemplated in Article 69; and (b) to have obligations relating to the environment fulfilled under Article 70.”

Also affected by the notice are churches, street preachers and advertisers especially those using advertising trucks.

