Muturi defends State House bid, says he’s not daydreaming

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 5 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says he has what it takes to win the presidency when the elections are held on August 9, 2022.

Muturi, whose coronation as the Mt Kenya East spokesperson triggered mixed reactions among political players in the region, said in a statement released on Monday that he is not “a daydreamer”.

“I am not a daydreamer. I have set my sights very well. I think there is a deficit in the leadership of this country. Kibaki gave us Vision 2030. Uhuru has given us the Big 4 Agenda. How come we have not realised even half and it is only 9 years to 2030?”

He said his decision to run for the country’s top seat was informed by the need to address a deficit in the leadership of this country which has kept the country from implementing its national goals and values.

“Why is it we cannot achieve universal health care or food security. Our problem is not lack of policies but irresponsibility and indiscipline. I seek to bring back that discipline. We can only achieve the things we have set if we are sufficiently accountable,” Muturi stated.

The former Siakago MP stated that the problem is not a lack of policies but irresponsibility and indiscipline among the political class and citizenry at large.

“We must strive to bring back values and discipline to succeed as a country. It’s a shame that our hospitals don’t have drugs yet we allocate money every year? I look forward to the day all of us will proudly walk into a district hospital and get treatment,” he said.

Muturi’s campaign is anchored on the fight against corruption and equal opportunities for all Kenyans.