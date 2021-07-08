Mudavadi to competitors: Walk the talk on reviving the economy, not rhetoric

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged politicians tagging their 2022 presidential ambitions on the resuscitation of the economic agenda to walk the talk.

Mudavadi said matters relating to the revamping of the economy must be hinged on policy formulation and implementation and not mere talk.

“Those who pretended that all is well have now been smoked out of their hide-outs. I have been raising the concerns about the need to resuscitate the economy but many gave it a deaf ear. The goose has come home to roost,” he said.

Mudavadi who was a one-time Finance Minister said some leaders want to pick up the economic agenda for political gains rather than ensuring that the needs of the people are addressed in terms of service delivery, building infrastructure and empowering the youth.

“The resuscitation of the economy, which I have continuously advocated for should and must remain the main agenda going to the next phase of leadership. ANC’s platform is “uchumi bora kwa wote” an economy that works for all,” he said.

Mudavadi who is keen to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 General Election said that if elected, his agenda on reviving the economy.

“This should form the basis of the policies and agenda we will be selling to Kenyans as leaders. Kenyans should be aware of the leaders they want to give the mantle come 2022. Resuscitation of the economy as top agenda for 2022 leadership,” he said.

Last week, Mudavadi raised concerns over the increased taxation on Kenyans and called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to suspend the Finance Act 2021 that came into effect on 1st July arguing that its implementation will burden Kenyans more especially at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The government ought to look at ways of cushioning Kenyans against the devastating impact of COVID-19 on their livelihoods, not burdening them with taxes that further condemn them into abject poverty,” he said.

At the same time, Mudavadi said in order to fulfill the 2021/2022 budget deficit of close to Sh1.6 trillion, the government must renegotiate both local and foreign loans, as well as reschedule the debts while injecting the accrued monies into SMEs to help jump-start the ailing economy.

“We were already in bad shape even before COVID-19 struck. The pandemic just accelerated what was already a difficult situation that we were facing as a Country. Since 2015 I have raised the issue of Public Debt and borrowing without putting in place clear structures and policy guidelines to guide our public expenditure. Kenyans can now see where we are,” he said.

Mudavadi has in the meantime urged professional bodies in the country to intervene in key policy areas that concern the Kenyan economy.

“As we talk about the economy, your voices and interventions in key areas that influence the economy should not be allowed to pass,” he said.