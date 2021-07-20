Mudavadi, Kalonzo and Wetangula to seek NASA dissolution with focus on OKA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 20 – The leadership of the Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper and FORD Kenya parties on Tuesday confirmed plans to trigger the dissolution of existing the National Super Alliance (NASA) officially cutting ties with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya) made the announcement during a meeting to review talks to formalize engagements with Senator Gideon Moi’s KANU under the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

“We wish to confirm our irreversible commitment to the One Kenya Alliance in partnership with KANU and any other like-minded Kenyan. As far as we are concerned, NASA is part of our political history and all that remains is the final process of closure which includes a pursuit of financial accountability and statement,” said Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, a Wiper member, who relayed the principals’ message after the meeting.

Moi vaguely hinted that his party was in the process of cutting ties with ruling Jubilee Party to formalize its pact with ANC, Wiper and FORD Kenya under OKA.

“That process is ongoing right now,” he said but later clarified that it was premature for KANU to pull out of Jubilee coalition as the existing pact lasts up to end of Jubilee’s term.

Senator Kilonzo however, confirmed that KANU’s association with One Kenya Alliance was indicative enough of its intention to leave Jubilee Party.

“Officially it will leave and that will be announced,” he said.

While legally the NASA coalition is still intact, the formal process to wrap up the divorce proceedings will see the three parties freed from what they have termed as untold suffering they have been subjected to over the years by the dominant alliance partner – ODM – which they accused of bullying them and starving them of cash.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The political arithmetic 13 months away from the August 9, 2022 General Election is imminently bound to change this as the three NASA principals commit to pursue the presidency without the ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga who has hinted at vying in the 2022 poll.

“We wish to assure the country that we are on the right course. We are going to invite like-minded leaders and they are going to be many and many have already expressed their interest,” Kilonzo said.

It was during the meeting where the three leaders received a report from the technical committee which was tasked to scrutinize the viability of reviving NASA.

From the report, Senator Kilonzo announced that the team advised that the One Kenya Alliance is capable of mounting a spirited and serious campaign to clinch the presidency.

Odinga who is poised to run for the presidency for the fifth time has repeatedly dismissed allegations that his party was uncooperative with its partners.

On the issue of funding, the Former Prime Minister has been categorical that the money they have been receiving from the political parties’ funds was purely meant for ODM.

According to Odinga, NASA has never received any funding that would warrant sharing among the four partner parties.

Deputy President William Ruto who is also eyeing for the presidency in 2022 has in recent days taken advantage of the of the infighting in NASA and accused the quartet of trying to drag President Uhuru Kenyatta in their troubles.

One Kenya Alliance has promised to name its preferred presidential flag bearer in the coming months with Mudavadi and Musyoka positioning themselves for the ticket.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So which way OKA? Only time will tell.