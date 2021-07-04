Mudavadi decries depressed voter registration ahead of 2022 polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 4 – Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi on Saturday expressed concerns over what he termed as a huge voter registration gap ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Mudavani who held talks with Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui noted that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had only registered about 100,000 new voters since 2017 despite an estimated 5 million Kenyans having acquired identity cards, a prerequisite for registration as a voter, over the same period.

He urged the electoral commission to embark on a voter registration drive while appealing to the Registrar of Persons to release withheld identity cards.

On the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020, Mudavadi who was accompanied by a host of MPs and MCAs among them Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja said he would respect the decision of Court of Appeal.

He said the court process showed the need of the Senate and National Assembly rethink how they can achieve constitutional changes through a parliamentary initiative.

“It is important to separate the issues that can be handled through Parliament so that we don’t lose everything,” he said.

Mudavadi also decried the increment of cooking gas prices.

“It is unfortunate to tax cooking gas and food items, it is like following the common person to their kitchen,” he said.

The 2022 presidential aspirant said his government would reduce prices, especially on basic goods, end corruption and trim national debt.