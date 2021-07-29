Matsanga’s take on the Bottom-Up economic model

Dr. David Matsanga in London, UK.

I am one of those who witnessed Chinese in Uganda having one Rice scheme in a place called Kimbinba Rice scheme. 40 years ago the Chinese did not use a bottom-up economic model, they instead used a “shoot to kill bottom-up model ” to create the strong country they have today.

The Chinese killed all the corrupt thieves who even stole 2 kilos of rice and they cleaned the system, changed the mindsets of the people, changed the social structures of China, and built the powerful economic empire we see today.

The truth is Dr.William Ruto and Dr. David Ndii have to destroy the entire corruption generation from “top-up economic policy” to achieve “the bottom-up economic policy” like the “Cultural revolution of China.”

I know the purpose of an economic model is to take a complex, real-world situation and pair it down to the essentials. Such a model should be simple enough to be understood while complex enough to capture key information.

I believe that an Economic thought of a model like that should elaborately be elucidated and broken down in the simplest terms that can be imbibed even by the most rational of the people it’s being sold to.

Unfortunately, for Dr.William Ruto, his “Bottom-Up” Model seems to be a half-baked narrative devoid of any Economic sense. To his supporters and allies alike, it’s a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. A message not understood even by its messengers.

I have watched Kenya’s TV and I see several of his allies not even convinced with themselves and trying hard to convince the public on their model.

I can tell you without fear that up to this juncture, no one has been able to intelligibly explain its tenets, not because it is complex, but because there is actually none. It’s simply a decorated recital that sums up to nothing but a bag of air, a mere political bait dangled to deceive the electorate.

In the annals of history, when Karl Marx talked about his Communist Model, it was so explicable that Lenin and Stalin found it easy to accomplish it through the Soviet Union and beyond, the concept resonated well to a point of being taught in schools. But I have a feeling the “Bottom-up economy” will not be taught in school.

In the Western world, which is the very open line taken by Capitalists with Adam Smith’s models of laissez-faire and Free Markets Economics, the concept so oversimplified and glide so seamlessly into their Economies and Education systems as well.

I want to state here without fear that William Ruto’s model, is something close to a conjurors abracadabra magic theatrics which has given the audience a rudimentary understanding about. This is sheer vanity.

To be honest, a good model should be open for critique, that’s why every Economic Theory comes with its fair share of critique. All said and done, William Ruto’s model is not Law unto itself, but a matter of public discourse and critique. Therefore, intelligent people must critique it to save the downtrodden masses from lies.

It’s a good thing that Kenyans are not just taking it hook, line and sinker, but asking interrogating questions. A majority of the so-called hustlers might be poor, but I trust they are not stupid. The truth, therefore, will set some of us who dare to challenge Ruto’s brigades of mass hysteria.

For the model to work, Ruto and his allies must prepare to shoot corruption from top to down. Are they ready for this?