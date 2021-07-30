Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling daughter aged 6

By John Osoro

NAIROBI, Kenya July 30 – A man who defiled her daughter three years ago has been jailed for life imprisonment.

The man identified in court papers as Anazet Amukambwa Makokha committed the offence on May 6, 2019 at Nairobi’s Kibera slum when his daughter was aged 6.

Resident Magistrate Zainab Abdul while sentencing the accused on Friday said the offence was serious and deserves a harsh sentence. He defiled the girl when her mother was away.

“In order to deter other men from committing a similar offence, the accused should remain in prison for life,” she said.