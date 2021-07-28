Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The victim had booked the room at 9am and was later joined by his lover, a 35-year old lady, according to a report filed with the police/COURTESY

County News

Man aged 50 dies at a lodge in Murang’a, police suspect sexual enhancement drugs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 28 – A 50-year old man died on Tuesday night in Murang’a County at a local lodging after he allegedly took sexual enhancement drugs.

Maragua OCS Cleopas Juma confirmed the incident that happened at the Rurago bar where the victim had booked a room to spend a night with his mistress.

The victim had booked the room at 9am and was later joined by his lover, a 35-year old lady, according to a report filed with the police. They both enjoyed a meal together before they proceeded to the room.

“The man then entered the bathroom and emerged after few minutes. He then requested the lady that they go to sleep but the lady requested to first take a bath,” said Juma.

It is during this period that the lady heard the man groaning in pain and upon rushing to the bed she found him struggling to breath. He later died.

The lady rushed outside and alerted the night guard who in turn called the police.

“At the scene one used and two unused condom was recovered. At the bathroom, one empty sachet of vega 100 (viagra) was recovered,” police said.

Cases of men taking sexual enhancement drugs in the country are common despite the Ministry of Health warning that such drugs pose a great danger to the users whose sole aim is to prove their sexual stamina to their lovers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Muranga Level V Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem analysis.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Conflict ‘behind us’, Ivory Coast’s Ouattara says after greeting rival

Abidjan, Ivory Coast , July 27 – Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara offered a hearty welcome to his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo on Tuesday as the...

28 mins ago

Focus on China

China to deliberate amendment to family planning law

BEIJING, July 27 – A draft amendment to China’s Population and Family Planning Law will be submitted to an upcoming session of the Standing...

48 mins ago

Biden Administration

Blinken in veiled warning on rights, democracy in India

New Delhi (AFP), Jul 28 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a veiled warning Wednesday about Indian democracy backsliding in his first...

2 hours ago

World

Pedro Castillo, Peru’s ‘first poor president’

Lima (AFP), Jul 20 – Rural school teacher Pedro Castillo will on Wednesday become Peru’s first president with no ties to the elites that...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

US tells vaccinated people in high Covid risk areas to mask again

Washington (AFP), Jul 27 – People vaccinated against Covid-19 in high-risk parts of the United States should resume wearing masks indoors, the top health...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Berita Okoth: Stop killing the future generation

By Berita Okoth Children are the future generation and the leaders of tomorrow. Unfortunately, the spate of killings, torture and abuse targeted at the...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Raila declares nationwide tour as he meets Murang’a tycoon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday declared a start of a new strategy, days after Wiper...

17 hours ago

World

Anger as Tanzanian opposition leader charged with terrorism

Dar es Salaam (AFP), Jul 27 – Tanzania’s main opposition party accused the government on Tuesday of fabricating terrorism charges against its leader, whose...

17 hours ago