Man aged 50 dies at a lodge in Murang’a, police suspect sexual enhancement drugs

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 28 – A 50-year old man died on Tuesday night in Murang’a County at a local lodging after he allegedly took sexual enhancement drugs.

Maragua OCS Cleopas Juma confirmed the incident that happened at the Rurago bar where the victim had booked a room to spend a night with his mistress.

The victim had booked the room at 9am and was later joined by his lover, a 35-year old lady, according to a report filed with the police. They both enjoyed a meal together before they proceeded to the room.

“The man then entered the bathroom and emerged after few minutes. He then requested the lady that they go to sleep but the lady requested to first take a bath,” said Juma.

It is during this period that the lady heard the man groaning in pain and upon rushing to the bed she found him struggling to breath. He later died.

The lady rushed outside and alerted the night guard who in turn called the police.

“At the scene one used and two unused condom was recovered. At the bathroom, one empty sachet of vega 100 (viagra) was recovered,” police said.

Cases of men taking sexual enhancement drugs in the country are common despite the Ministry of Health warning that such drugs pose a great danger to the users whose sole aim is to prove their sexual stamina to their lovers.

The body of the deceased was moved to the Muranga Level V Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem analysis.