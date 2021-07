KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 29 – Kisumu County Executive Committee Members in charge of Health, Prof Boaz Nyunya, is dead.

Prof Nyunya died on Thursday at a Nairobi hospital.

Kisumu County Deputy Governor Mathew Owili, who relayed the news of Nyunya’s dead, said the county official had been taken ill while on official business in Nairobi.

Owili did not reveal the cause of death.