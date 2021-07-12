Kiraitu urges liberation from ‘culture of fear’ as he launches a book

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has issued a passionate appeal for the State to allow freedom of expression while urging Kenyans to liberate themselves from the ‘culture of fear’.

Murungi spoke on Monday during the launch of his newly published book ‘Beyond politics’ authored by journalist Njeri Rugene.

The book is written in a question-answer format, and is replete with quotes on varied subjects; from grave, life-and-death issues to more mundane matters.

“Let’s keep fires of freedom burning and liberate ourselves from fear and silence, and that’s the spirit I had while writing this book,” the politician who has declared the ruling Jubilee Party dead signaling his imminent departure, stated.

Governor Kiraitu said it was time for Kenyan politicians to think more about the country, and look beyond the August 2022 General Elections.

National Assembly Speaker who was the Chief Guest at the launch said through Kiraitu’s book he was able to reflect on matters governance and leadership.

Muturi who was crowned the Mt. Kenya region spokesperson revealed Kiraitu is among leaders that he had sought advice from in his quest to run for Presidency.

He also announced that he will soon be launching his book.

“Am clear in my mind that my leadership will bring order and integrity,” he stated.

In his book, the Governor lays bare his journey dating back to his life in exile, his learning experience, his career in law and generally his journey in politics to becoming one of the influential politicians of the time.

He reveals details on what culminated to the 2007 night swearing in of President Mwai Kibaki.

The county chief who served in Kibaki’s cabinet also comments about the current state of his party Jubilee, which he says ‘is good as dead’

The Governor also talks about his encounter with COVID-19, which he says gave him the opportunity to reflect about his life and future.

“I enjoyed the warmth, love and friendship of my wife Priscilla, my children, and my close family members without any external interferences…. Had I died of coronavirus, I would have died alone. All that noise and bustle of politics would continue without me,” states Kiraitu in his book.

Kiraitu has three other books including ‘In the mud of politics,’ ‘The Song of my Beloved’ and ‘An odyssey in Kenyan politics’.