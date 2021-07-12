Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Murungi spoke on Monday during the launch of his newly published book ‘Beyond politics’ authored by journalist Njeri Rugene/COURTESY

Kenya

Kiraitu urges liberation from ‘culture of fear’ as he launches a book

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has issued a passionate appeal for the State to allow freedom of expression while urging Kenyans to liberate themselves from the ‘culture of fear’.

Murungi spoke on Monday during the launch of his newly published book ‘Beyond politics’ authored by journalist Njeri Rugene.

The book is written in a question-answer format, and is replete with quotes on varied subjects; from grave, life-and-death issues to more mundane matters.

“Let’s keep fires of freedom burning and liberate ourselves from fear and silence, and that’s the spirit I had while writing this book,” the politician who has declared the ruling Jubilee Party dead signaling his imminent departure, stated.

Governor Kiraitu said it was time for Kenyan politicians to think more about the country, and look beyond the August 2022 General Elections.

National Assembly Speaker who was the Chief Guest at the launch said through Kiraitu’s book he was able to reflect on matters governance and leadership.

Muturi who was crowned the Mt. Kenya region spokesperson revealed Kiraitu is among leaders that he had sought advice from in his quest to run for Presidency.

He also announced that he will soon be launching his book.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Am clear in my mind that my leadership will bring order and integrity,” he stated.

In his book, the Governor lays bare his journey dating back to his life in exile, his learning experience, his career in law and generally his journey in politics to becoming one of the influential politicians of the time.

He reveals details on what culminated to the 2007 night swearing in of President Mwai Kibaki.

The county chief who served in Kibaki’s cabinet also comments about the current state of his party Jubilee, which he says ‘is good as dead’

The Governor also talks about his encounter with COVID-19, which he says gave him the opportunity to reflect about his life and future.

“I enjoyed the warmth, love and friendship of my wife Priscilla, my children, and my close family members without any external interferences…. Had I died of coronavirus, I would have died alone. All that noise and bustle of politics would continue without me,” states Kiraitu in his book.

Kiraitu has three other books including ‘In the mud of politics,’ ‘The Song of my Beloved’ and ‘An odyssey in Kenyan politics’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Cuba blames US for unprecedented anti-government protests

Havana (AFP), Jul 11 – Cuba on Monday blamed a US “policy of economic suffocation” for unprecedented anti-government protests, as president Joe Biden backed...

20 mins ago

World

S.Africa deploys troops after six killed following Zuma jailing

Johannesburg (AFP), Jul 12 – South Africa said Monday it was deploying troops to two provinces, including Johannesburg, after unrest sparked by the jailing...

29 mins ago

World

Lightning kills 76 in India, including selfie-takers near famous fort

New Delhi (AFP), Jul 12 – Several people reportedly taking selfies near a historical fort in northern India were among nearly 80 killed by...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Law lecturer roots for ID alternate to boost voter registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – Law lecturer Florence Jaoko, one of the candidates eyeing a commissioner slot at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commissioner...

4 hours ago

County News

Public Prosecutor lines up 35 witnesses in Obado murder case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The prosecution will call 35 witnesses in a murder case facing Migori Governor Okoth Obado. Assistant Director of Public...

5 hours ago

Focus on China

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC’s 100th founding anniversary (60)

BEIJING, July 12 – Leaders of foreign political parties and governments continued extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the...

7 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Sh10 billion Marine Fisheries Plan will curtail violent extremism

The ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish...

7 hours ago

Sports

Not just Covid: earthquakes, typhoons pose threat at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 12 – The coronavirus might top the risks at the Tokyo Olympics, but organisers in Japan have other deadly, unpredictable threats...

8 hours ago