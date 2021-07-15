Kimunya calls for a peaceful by-election in Kiambaa Constituency

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15- National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has called on Kiambaa residents to turn out in large numbers and vote for their new Member of Parlinent during Thursday’s mini poll.

Kimunya who spoke after a short altercation with a section of members of the public who were protesting his presence at the Kimuga polling station arguing he was not an accredited agent said he is hopeful that the by election will be free, fair and credible.

“This is their day to make their decision and they should make that decision without intimidation from anyone and in a peaceful way as we have witnessed during the campaigns. Let a few people not try to mess up a peaceful election. As you have seen, those who tried to cause drama are not even voters here,” Kimunya said.

Kimunya who is also the Kipipiri Member of Parliament presented his documents showing that he was indeed a Jubilee Party agent and urged the residents not to be used by political opponents to cause chaos during the election.

“I am officially here as an agent of the Jubilee Party accredited to this station with my name officially communicated to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. I have been here since 6:00am representing my party and it has been peaceful until they came to disrupt,” Kimunya said.

Voting in the Kiambaa Constituency by-election in Kiambu County kicked off Thursday with all the 154 polling stations opening at 6.00am paving way for day-long exercise that will end at 5.00pm.

The seat that fell vacant following the death of Paul Koinange who succumbed to COVID-19 in March has attracted six candidates in a high-stake poll that witnessed robust campaigns pitting Jubilee Party candidate Kariri Njama and John Njuguna of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that is associated to Deputy President William Ruto.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has since warned against any malpractices with Constituency Returning Officer Peter Muigai urging voters to comply with election regulations.

“We will not allow any sort of campaign activities to be conducted today. Police will be on standby to ensure that the election proceeds on smoothly and we urge voters to follow the election rules,” he said.

Muigai also assured the voters of their safety noting that all the COVID-19 safety protocols will be adhered to.

“We have catered for all the safety measures needed. Sanitizers and hand washing points have been placed at designated places in polling station. We will also strictly ensure that no voter is allowed into a polling station without a face mask,” he said.

The mini-poll which saw contenders’ traverse the region for 50 days trying to woo voters has shaped into a popularity contest between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto with the former keen to make a statement that he is still the regions’ favorite.

The constituency has a total of 95, 413 registered voters.