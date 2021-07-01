Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott.

Kenya

Kenyan students and professional to benefit from relaxed UK visa rules

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – The United Kingdom has announced relaxed Visa rules for Kenyan students planning to study in the UK and Kenyan professionals to compete with other migrants.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott on Thursday said this has been made possible under the post-Brexit immigration rules enabling students and job seekers to have an equal opportunity as those from the European Union and other regions.

“Since leaving the European Union, the UK has set a number of new visa routes for Kenyans and other ambitious young people across the world. So from July 1, 2021, applications open for our new graduation route,” she said.

Mariott said the relaxed visa rules will also benefit Kenyan students who will now be allowed more time after completing studies in UK universities.

Under what she calls “Graduate route” Kenyan students, just like other international ones, will be allowed more time to stay in the UK to look for jobs than the four months under the EU rules.

“The graduate route will allow international students who have completed undergraduate and Master’s degrees to stay 2-3 years after completing their studies, this is because we want to give Kenyans a chance to study and work in the UK,” she added.

The UK left the EU in January 2020 after 47 years of membership, opening up for a new trade deal with other European countries, triggering new rules on work, residency and trade.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Woman aged 82 will go into space with Bezos: Blue Origin

Washington (AFP), Jul 1 – Trailblazing woman aviator Wally Funk, 82, will join Jeff Bezos this month on the first crewed spaceflight for the...

2 hours ago

World

Princes William and Harry reunite for Diana statue tribute

London (AFP), Jul 1 – Princes William and Harry set aside their differences on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Gates Foundation Commits $2.1 Billion to Advance Gender Equality Globally

PARIS (June 30, 2021) — As part of the Generation Equality Forum convened by UN Women and co-hosted by the governments of Mexico and...

5 hours ago

World

Joint Kenya-US team to scrutinize COVID-19 vaccines safety before shipping

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1-Kenya and the United States are planning to set up a joint operation team to scrutinize the safety of COVID-19 vaccines...

6 hours ago

Focus on China

Highlights of Xi Jinping’s remarks at CPC centenary ceremony

BEIJING, China July 1 – Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the...

6 hours ago

Focus on China

Hong Kong holds various events to mark CPC centenary, 24th return anniversary

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong on Thursday held various events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist...

6 hours ago

World

Ruto MPs warn against politicising graft war

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto have said the fight against corruption must not be politicised....

7 hours ago
FEATURED FEATURED

World

President Kenyatta should have handed over power, before initiating BBI – Thirdway Alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – The Third-way Alliance Party contends that President Uhuru Kenyatta ought to have stepped aside if he wanted to initiate...

7 hours ago