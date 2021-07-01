Kenyan students and professional to benefit from relaxed UK visa rules

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – The United Kingdom has announced relaxed Visa rules for Kenyan students planning to study in the UK and Kenyan professionals to compete with other migrants.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott on Thursday said this has been made possible under the post-Brexit immigration rules enabling students and job seekers to have an equal opportunity as those from the European Union and other regions.

“Since leaving the European Union, the UK has set a number of new visa routes for Kenyans and other ambitious young people across the world. So from July 1, 2021, applications open for our new graduation route,” she said.

Mariott said the relaxed visa rules will also benefit Kenyan students who will now be allowed more time after completing studies in UK universities.

Under what she calls “Graduate route” Kenyan students, just like other international ones, will be allowed more time to stay in the UK to look for jobs than the four months under the EU rules.

“The graduate route will allow international students who have completed undergraduate and Master’s degrees to stay 2-3 years after completing their studies, this is because we want to give Kenyans a chance to study and work in the UK,” she added.

The UK left the EU in January 2020 after 47 years of membership, opening up for a new trade deal with other European countries, triggering new rules on work, residency and trade.