Corona Virus
Kenyan, British scientists to share expertise on COVID-19 variants
Capital Health
Africa
Juba, South Sudan, July 8 – South Sudan will mark 10 years of independence on Friday with little fanfare as the troubled country battles economic...
World
Herat (Afghanistan) (AFP), Jul 8 – Plumes of smoke billowed over an Afghan provincial capital Thursday as fighting raged between the Taliban and government...
World
Tokyo (AFP), Jul 8 – Japan’s government on Thursday announced a new virus state of emergency that will run throughout the Olympics, as organisers...
World
Johannesburg (AFP), Jul 8 – Jacob Zuma on Thursday began a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, becoming post-apartheid South Africa’s first president to...
World
Port-au-Prince (AFP), Jul 7 – Haitian police were on Thursday hunting for more gunmen behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moise after killing or...
Biden Administration
BEIJING, July 7 – A Chinese government official on Wednesday urged the U.S. government to play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability...
World
Tokyo (AFP), Jul 7 – The global Covid-19 death toll has crossed four million, with the worst of the pandemic only just starting to...
World
Vatican City, Holy See, July 8 – Pope Francis on Thursday expressed his sadness at the “odious” assassination of Haiti’s president and condemned “all forms...